Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu does a special ritual

In today’s episode, while having food, Mahima, Anand and Harsh talk about how bad the food tastes. They call the servant and ask him why’s the food so bland. He says everyone used to only help Manjiri prepare the food as she only prepares food for everyone. Harsh cribs about how they’ll have to eat this kind of food until Manjiri recovers. Abhimanyu says Harsh had a problem with Manjiri cooking and now he has a problem with her not cooking as well.

Suhasini calls Mahima and invites them all to come to their house for a ritual. Mahima agrees but tells they should finish it fast as they’re professionals and can’t spare a lot of time. Akshara calls Abhimanyu and asks him to come home soon. Abhimanyu enters the house and Akshara welcomes Abhimanyu with a dance. Vansh comes and picks up Abhimanyu and gets him into the house. Abhimanyu tells they called him for a ritual and asks what’re they doing to him instead. Akshara asks him to wait and talks about finishing a food platter. Abhimanyu asks her if she’s joking and Mahima, Shefali and Neil come. The Goenkas welcome them and Abhimanyu thanks them for coming as he was feeling bullied. Neil laughs and Akshara shows the food platter of 56 varieties. Mahima asks what’s this for and Akshara asks Abhimanyu to finish the food.

Abhimanyu gets shocked and Akshara laughs. He eats sweet potato and realises he’s allergic to it and continues to eat it to make Akshara happy. He gets an allergic reaction and starts feeling suffocated. Mahima checks him and gives him an injection and yells at Akshara for feeding him sweet potatoes. Akshara cries.

