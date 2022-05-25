Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25th May 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu asks for a promise from Akshara

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu and Kairav argue about Akshara’s health and Dadi asks them to stop fighting like young boys. Kairav tells it wasn’t Akshara’s fault that she planned the anniversary. Abhimanyu asks him not to remind him of that as he was forced to come there. Kairav asks him to leave the wet cloth and go as he’ll take care of Akshara. Manish says that they both care for her so they should stop fighting and tells Akshara wouldn’t like it if she was awake.

Akshara wakes up and recalls her and Abhimanyu’s fight. He tells her that she has a fever so she should rest but she hugs him tightly. Neil apologises to Manjiri for speaking against Harsh and tells he did it because he felt bad. Manjiri tells she can understand and tells even she felt bad for Akshara and Abhimanyu. Manish tells Kairav to not interfere between Akshara and Abhimanyu as they might have indifferences sometimes, but they will sort it out. Akshara apologises to Abhimanyu and he tries even he’s sorry and they both decide to forget and move on.

Then, they both go the park and Akshara asks him why did they come here. He tells that he wants her to promise something. She asks what. He tells that his family is different from hers’ as his family doesn’t have so much love between them. He asks her not to try fixing his family as he has seen how broken it is since childhood and tells that he doesn’t like anyone blaming her and Manjiri. She promises. She tells she needs to go for an interview. They go home and inform everyone. Anand congratulates her. Harsh taunts her. Akshara gets ready and sits in the car and gets surprise to see Abhimanyu as the driver.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

