Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26 August 2021, Written Update: Chauhan lands in trouble

Today, Sirat feels that she will not be able to wipe off the allegations on her as she is losing hope. Kartik questions Sirat about her changed behaviour. Meanwhile, Chauhan feels that Sirat’s changed behaviour will benefit him and make his way much more easier. Kartik asks Sirat that why is she giving away hope when she is innocent. Sirat says that she cannot bear taunts anymore and wants to leave his house. Suvarna tries to convince Sirat and tells her not to leave her own house. Sirat rudely tells her that this house doesn’t belong to her and walks out from the Goenka Mansion. Manish starts feeling dizzy and losses his balance. While Kartik supports Manish, he spots that Sirat walking out of the house.

On the flip side, Sirat requests the boxing federation there to let her play the match. The management decides to let Sirat play but with a condition, they ask her to present a proof of her innocence before the tournament. Sirat gets tensed but decides to do something.

Kartik tries to talk to Chauhan but latter refuses to have a conversation. Kartik tells Chauhan that he also wants to take a revenge from Sirat for spoiling his family's reputation. Latter seeks help from Narendra and requests him to withdraw his family’s name from the case. Kartik makes Chauhan emotional and traps him in his plan. Chauhan tells him all the truth about how he trapped Sirat in a false case. Later, according to Kartik’s plan, the inspector enters Chauhan’s house and arrests him for Ranveer’s murder. Meanwhile, the media runs a news that Sirat is innocent.

We have seen this episode on channel's OTT platform.

