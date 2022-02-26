Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26 February 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu performs Tandav

In today’s episode, Akshara disguises as Shivji and cheers up everyone. She tells she’ll get angry and do tandav if no one’s happy. Dadi says Akshara is trying really hard to make everyone happy. Akshara recalls her and Abhimanyu’s conversation and thinks she shouldn’t have spoken to him like that as even he understands the importance of family and thinks of calling him later. Everyone smiles looking at Kartik and Naira’s pictures. Akshara talks about the importance of Shiv and Parvati’s marriage and dances.

Akshara shows Sirat’s photos to Aarohi and they reminisce about her. She imagines herself and Abhimanyu as Parvati and Shiv. She thinks she might disturb Abhimanyu if she calls him as it’s pooja in his house as well. Abhimanyu thinks Akshara should ve called him but thinks of calling her himself. Neil shows Akshara’s dance video and thinks he’ll see how much time it’ll take her to talk to him. Aarohi says Manish will get discharged soon. Akshara thanks God and Abhimanyu on the other hand performs Tandav angrily. Then, he cries and thinks Akshara’s priority is her family and thinks he’s scared of losing her for her family. He prays and Akshara awaits his call.

Manish recalls Akhilesh’s words. Akhilesh asks him not to do anything of that sort. Manish asks him to do this for his sake. Abhimanyu does the aarti and gives the prasad to everyone. Akshara goes to meet Manish at the hospital but doesn’t find him there. Akshara panics and yells at the nurse to find him. The nurse asks her to calm down. While giving prasad, Abhimanyu sees Manish standing at his doorstep and asks him what’s he doing here.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

