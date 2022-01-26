Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26 January 2022, Written Update: Akshara confesses her feelings for Abhimanyu

In today's episode, Akshara stops Abhimanyu from walking away. She cuddles Abhimanyu and confesses her love in front of the Goenka and Birla families. She says she wants to marry Abhimanyu, to which Manish gets angry and asks her not to call him uncle. He feels ashamed that Aarohi went for an examination on her wedding day, and Akshara eloped to the temple to marry her sister's groom. He adds that he tried to replace Akshara's parents but failed. Akshara cries and asks for an apology, but Manish keeps yelling at her for hiding the truth. Harsh taunts that this results from Goenkas dancing on Akshara's tunes. Manish asks Harsh to question his son instead of pointing out others.

Abhimanyu tries to clear the air on behalf of Akshara. He says Akshara's upbringing dominated her feeling of love. Abhimanyu says Akshara broke all ties with him for the sake of Aarohi's happiness and family values. She regards and loves the Goenka family as God. Harsh scolds Akshara for announcing marriage with her sister's groom at the temple. He says Aarohi's procession is at the door, and Akshara is up to this misdeed. Abhimanyu says Akshara did not know that she would confess her love today. He adds it was him who compelled her to tell the truth.

Furthermore, Abhimanyu says he never loved Aarohi and told her about his feelings for Akshara. Aarohi loses her cool and shouts that it is true that she wanted a life partner like Abhimanyu and this marriage was her dream, but he has hurt his ego today, which she can not tolerate.

Before Abhimanyu rejects her, she says that she rejects him and throws her engagement ring. She rushes towards the stairs. Everyone asks her to stop while she slips in the stairs, but Akshara saves her head from hitting a stone. Aarohi says Akshara took her mother Sirat's life in a temple and intended to do the same with her. She says she disowns Akshara. The latter faints, and Abhimanyu lifts her home.

