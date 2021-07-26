Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26 July 2021, Written Update: Sirat under arrest

The episode starts with Kartik saying that he is worried for Sirat. Walking on the streets, Kartik spots Sirat and stops his car. He goes up to her and inquires about where she is going. She begins by telling him that Saroj had ousted her and continues to tell him everything. He replies saying that he had promised Ranvir to take care of her and that he wants to fulfill that promise. He asks her to sit in the car and gets her home.

Manish finds Kartik coming into the house and spots Sirat with him. He orders Sirat to stop. Kartik explains to him what had happened to her. Manish tells them about the news but is not clear. Meanwhile, Surekha shows her the news that accuses Sirat of Ranvir's death and claims that she's using Kartik for his money. Manish disagrees with the news. Manish wants Sirat to leave their house as Kartik's name is also being involved. Sirat is seen crying as she cannot deal with the situation and misses Ranvir. Kartik and Manish have a verbal spat over this.

Manish reminds Kartik about all the questions society will raise. Kartik agrees to deal with everything. Over this, Manish asks him why he wants to go through all this. Soon, Kartik gets Sirat in but she is seen taking her hand away and says that she will take care of herself and needs no one. Manish tells everyone that she is strong enough and can take care of both.

Furthermore, we see police coming up at Kartik's house. Everyone is curious to know why the police had gathered here. Soon, the inspector shows them the arrest warrant and tells them that Sirat is under arrest for Ranvir’s murder charges. He also informs them that Narendernath Chauhan had filed the FIR against her.

Will Sirat be able to prove her innocence? Let's wait for the next episode to find it out.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

