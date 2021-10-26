Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26 October 2021, Written Update: Sirat falls to death while saving Akshara

In today's episode, Sirat gets emotional as she recalls all the good moments she shared with Kartik. Suvarna starts getting tensed as she fails to light the diya kept in their temple. Suhasini motivates Suvarna and also tells her to stay positive. Manish and Akhilesh inform everyone that none of the passengers can be contacted due to the network failure. Akshara and Aarohi overhear the conversation and stand stunned while all the elders console them. Suhasini comes ahead and plays an important role as she gives strength to all the family members. Manish assures that he will get back Kartik safely.

Sirat goes to a temple and prays to god for Kartik’s safety. On the flip side, Aarohi decides to meet Sirat at the temple and tells Akshara to stay back. After a while, Sirat and the Goenka’s get overwhelmed as they receive a message from Kartik himself saying that he is alright. Akshara follows Aarohi as the weather changes rapidly. Moving on, Goenka’s try to find Akshara and Aarohi as they leave for the temple without informing anyone. 

Later, Aarohi meets Sirat at the temple while Akshara reaches there after some time. Sirat informs them about Kartik’s well-being and tells them not to worry. Aarohi gets angry at Akshara as she followed her to the temple. Further, Sirat skips a step and falls down from the stairs, and gets injured as she tries to save Akshara. Sirat recalls her moments with the Goenka family and breaths her last requesting Akshara to take care of Arohi. Manish receives the news about Sirat's demise and breaks down while Aarohi accuses Akshara of Sirat’s death. 

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

