Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26th April 2022, Written Update: Aarohi leaves the house

In today’s episode, Suwarna and Dadi pack for the trip and Manish tells that he’s feeling sad Aarohi can’t come to the wedding. Akhilesh tells Manish that he shouldn’t have agreed to Abhimanyu’s condition and Suwarna asks Manish to try talking and convincing Abhimanyu. Akshara cries and thinks how can she explain to Abhimanyu how important Aarohi is to her as he won’t ever understand. Dadi comes and notices her crying and consoles her and asks if she regrets choosing Abhimanyu. Akshara tells she doesn’t and Dadi tells that sometimes one has to choose only one thing among the two. Akshara asks her what if she wants both and Dadi asks her to wait for the right time.

Akshara tells she’s feeling bad that Aarohi won’t be there and Dadi gives her a photo of Sirat, Kartik and Naira. Akshara feels happy. The Birlas assign duties to the doctors since they won’t be in town. Manjiri comes and asks Mahima to check the list once to see if anything has been missed out. Mahima tells she’s busy so she can’t do her work right now. Neil tells Manjiri that he’ll check the list. Parth, Shefali and Reem do their packing for the trip. Abhimanyu recalls his condition of banning Aarohi from the wedding and the Goenkas agreeing to it.

Dadi calls Abhimanyu and informs him that abandoning a sister for her wedding is very difficult and tells him that Akshara loves him a lot. She asks him to consider taking back his condition. Abhimanyu calls Akshara and she tells him that she can’t believe they’ll be married soon. He asks her to sing but she says she won’t. Aarohi leaves the house recalling Abhimanyu and her past. Akshara realises that Aarohi is missing and tells she must’ve left the house because of her condition. Abhimanyu hears this and gets shocked.

