Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26th August 2022, Written Update: Akshara sees Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, the song plays at the event. Maya sees Abhimanyu and calls him handsome. Akshara thinks of Abhi. The announcer tells everyone about the next round. Akshara sees Abhimanyu and cries. Abhimanyu wins the round. Maya tells Dr. Kunal that she wants the music award. Dr. Kunal is shocked to see the venue as Jaipur. A reporter asks Abhimanyu about Akshara running away. He beats the reporter up. He leaves and rides his bike. Akshara thinks she's glad Abhimanyu has started doing surgeries again. Dr. Kunal comes and gives her papers.

He tells her that the music finale is in Jaipur, but we can't go there and he doesn’t know how to explain it to Maya. He tells her that he put a lot at stake for this album and that if they don't go, it will break Maya's heart. He tells her that they have no option but to go. She tells him that she can't go to India. He asks her if she's scared that Abhimanyu won't forgive. She cries and leaves.

Abhimanyu is camping at the riverside and thinks of Akshara and gets emotional. Akshara thinks of how she had no way other than to agree to Kunal. A flashback is shown where she meets Abhimanyu and cries telling him that she has to leave to make him meet his first love. She hugs him and asks him not to forget her.

