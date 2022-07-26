Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26th July 2022, Written Update: Akshara refuses to work

In today’s episode, Anand tells Harsh that they messed up the hospital duties. He tells that they will tie with Dr Aswathi for the pending surgeries. Harsh says he will talk to him tomorrow and tells that the hospital doesn't feel the same without Abhi. He says that he has to get back to being okay. Anand says they should find the best doctor for Abhimanyu. Dadi calls a baba to ward off bad sight. She tells Abhimanyu that the fire incident and the accident was the result of someone's bad sight and they should do the puja. Abhimanyu tells Baba that he is a true devotee and doesn't need to do the Puja. Baba leaves but Dadi gets scared thinking about Abhimanyu.

Kairav tells Abhimanyu that Dadi is really tense. He says he believes in science so his hand will become okay. Akshara gets a call from the hospital. She leaves for work. Aarohi thinks even Akshara is getting work calls but only she is sitting without work. Kairav calls Akshara and asks her why she's not giving auditions anymore. She says she doesn't want to work till Abhimanyu gets okay.

Kairav tells her to think about it again as she might regret her sacrifice. She ends the call and sees Abhimanyu hearing her. He asks her why is she doing this. He tells her that he will be more hurt when it comes to her and asks her why’s she sacrificing her dreams for him and gets angry at her. He tells her that she doesn’t have to sacrifice her dreams and life just to take care of him. She tells that it’s her wish but he continues yelling at her.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

