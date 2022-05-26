Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26th May 2022, Written Update: Neil’s first day at Birla Hospital

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells that he didn’t want to leave her alone as she just recovered from a fever, so he will only drop her. He assures her that he has no other important work but she tells him that the place is really far. He tells it's fine as he doesn’t want anything to happen to her so he will only drop her. Akshara smiles and puts on her seat belt. The Goenkas tell Kairav that it’s his time to marry now and question him about his and Anisha’s relationship. He tells them that she isn’t even picking up his calls. Manish asks him if their relationship ended. He tells he doesn’t know and tells he will marry after Aarohi and walks off.

Neil goes to the hospital thinking why did Harsh even assign him such a boring job and never asked what he wanted to become. He bumps into Aarohi and wails in pain that his nose is hurting. Aarohi asks him if he couldn’t watch and walk and then asks the nurse to get an ice pack and makes him sit. She puts an ice pack on his nose and he tells that she broke his nose. She asks him to stop yelling.

Abhimanyu and Akshara reach the trust and Abhimanyu asks her to think again as people here seem rude. She tells him that she can handle it and asks him to trust her and he agrees and leaves. Akshara goes inside to give her interview. Aarohi calls Rudra but he ignores her calls. Later, she asks him why did he not pick up her calls and he tries to make some excuses. Then, Abhimanyu wishes Neil all the best for his work.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

