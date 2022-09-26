Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26th September 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu confronts Akshara

In today’s episode, Akshara asks Abhimanyu why didn’t he even give her a chance to explain herself. She tells him that he gave her 24 hours of time but didn’t give his time to her at all. She asks him why didn’t he ask how many times did she cry, why she cut her hair short, how did she take care of herself alone and how did she survive without him. Dadi comes and tells Abhimanyu that she’s ashamed to call him her son. Abhimanyu asks Akshara to stop and asks her about her sacrifice.

He asks her what did she do and where was she as he was here only and didn’t leave unlike her. He asks her where did she go. Dadi tells that Akshara sacrificed a lot for the sake of love. She tells that Dr. Kunal kept a condition for her and that was she had to go to Mauritius and sing for Maya for a year and then only he will operate on Abhimanyu’s hand, so she sacrificed her family for her love.