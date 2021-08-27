Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27 August 2021, Written Update: Goenkas learn the truth

Today we see that Sirat gets adamant to leave the ring before playing the match. Manager orders the guards to expel Sirat from the venue, Sirat warns the guards to be punched. Looking at Sirat's determination the Manager agrees and allows Sirat to play the match. Kartik motivates Sirat and tells her to play the match with full energy and tells her to fulfill Mauri’s last wish. Kartik wishes Sirat good luck, while Sikandar accompanies the latter. Meanwhile, Keerti finds Kartik falling for Sirat and asks the latter to think and propose Sirat after she wins the match.

Later, Sirat wins the championship, while Goenkas get happy. Sirat thanks Sikandar for training her against all odds. The Goenka family congratulates Sirat for her achievement. Further Sirat talks to Kartik about revealing the truth about their fake marriage. Surekha over hears the conversation and tells Manish about it. Manish gets shocked to learn the truth and leaves the place.

Meanwhile, Surekha informs everyone in the family about Kartik and Sirat’s fake wedding which shocks everyone. On the other hand, media tries to interview Sirat but she refuses to talk to the media. The media apologises to Sirat for their mistakes in the past. Further, Manish learns that some of the family members were already aware about Kartik’s truth. Meanwhile, Sirat gives all the credit to Kartik for winning the championship, the latter realises his love and decides to propose Sirat.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

