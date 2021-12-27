Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27 December 2021, Written Update: Goenkas visit the Christmas party

In today’s episode, Aarohi enters the hamper room and gets hold of a photograph that could have exposed the latter in front of everyone. In the meantime, Neel confronts Aarohi for entering the room and opening the hamper without his permission. Aarohi tricks Neel and tells him that she was here to check if all the goodies packed in the boxes are ready to go. Neel gets convinced and asks Aarohi to leave the room as the workers have to pack the hampers and also have to clean the room before Harshvardhan arrives.

Later, Aarohi bumps into Akshara and gets tensed when she learns that the photograph gets stuck on a Christmas tree after both of them bump into each other.

Manjiri, on the other hand, requests Harshvardhan to invite the Goenka family for the Christmas celebration as soon Aarohi will enter the Birla house as their daughter-in-law. Harshvardhan refuses to invite Goenka’s as he recalls that Manish has accused his family of lying and also insulted his family members in front of everyone. Vansh tries to enter the venue wherein Neel asks the former if Manish is convinced to visit the party along with his family. Vansh creates a fake story and tells Neel that he has been sent by Manish to keep a watch on Akshara and Aarohi.

Moving on, Harshvardhan learns about Aarohi’s lie and confronts her for snatching Akshara’s credit as she was the one who had saved Abhimanyu. Aarohi tells Harshvardhan that she loves Abhimanyu and also deserves to be his wife and thus she did everything. Harshvardhan decides to help Aarohi in finding the photograph as he is against Abhimanyu and Akshara's relationship. Goenka’s surprise everyone as they enter the venue after Anand had apologized to them on behalf of Harshvardhan and also requested Manish to participate in the celebration as Abhimanyu would love to celebrate with both the families.

We have seen this episode on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 25 December 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu defends Akshara