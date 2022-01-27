Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu leaves Birla house

In today's episode, Abhimanyu checks Akshara's pulse while she gains consciousness. She asks if Aarohi is alright, to which Kairav says yes. Abhimanyu asks Akshara if she is feeling well. Manish demands Kairav to show the door to Dr. Abhimanyu if his job is done. Manish pays him fees for treating Akshara, but he denies taking it, saying the family doctor treats for free. Abhimanyu adds he will accept money when given on a ritual at his and Akshara's wedding.

Manish gets angry and says this will never happen to which Akshara requests Abhimabyu to leave as she will talk to Manish later. Abhimanyu says Goenkas are sweet, and he will convince them soon. Then again, Akshara asks that he go and promises to call Abhimanyu tomorrow morning. Manish holds Abhimanyu's hand and drags him to the door.

On the other hand, Harsh breaks things at home, and Anand stops him by saying breaking things will not mend relationships. Harsh worries that Goenkas might be ill-treating his son. He says both the girls, Akshara and Aarohi, are stupid. Soon, all the members of the Birla family start getting calls in which people ask about Abhimanyu leaving his wedding dais and mocks them. Harsh loses his temper and slaps Neil. He says Neil supported Abhimanyu and knew that something would go wrong at the wedding. He calls Neil an orphan and regrets sheltering him. Neil cries while Harsh says he bears Abhimanyu's tantrums because the latter is his son and not an orphan. Manjari comforts Neil while Harsh feels unwell due to shouting.

Elsewhere, Abhimanyu roams on-road barefoot, smiling and recalling Akshara's memories. As he reaches Birla's house, Harsh says Abhimanyu has tarnished the Birla family's reputation and asks him to be the live-in son-in-law of the Goenka family. Akshara begs for Manish's attention, but Aarohi interferes and explains that what she did was wrong, but she did it for her education and career. Aarohi further asks to punish Akshara because she has snatched her mother, Sirat, and fiance Abhimanyu.

