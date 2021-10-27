Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27 October 2021, Written Update: Akshara's comeback spreads happiness

Today, Suvarna and all other family members wait for Akshara as she is about to get back home after a span of 3 years. Suhasini recalls that Akshara had left the house 3 years ago due to lack of peace and Aarohi’s constant accuses. Suvarna tells Manish to get ready as Akshara can arrive at any point of time. Manish prays to god and wishes that no drama should take place in his house as he wants to cherish all the good moments. Suvarna motivates Manish and tells him to stay positive as everything will happen according to him.

Kairav goes to receive Akshara and feels overwhelmed as she sees her after a long time. After a while, Akshara gets a warm welcome from Goenkas, but Aarohi comes in and ignores her. Akshara waits for Aarohi’s medical results as it will play an important role in her life. Manish decides to talk to Aarohi and Akshara about their relation while Suhasini backs his thought.

Furthermore, Goenkas feel overjoyed as Aarohi tops her exam. Akshara informs everyone that Aarohi has achieved the first rank in Rajasthan. Akshara congratulates Aarohi for her achievement but the latter ignores her. Aarohi rechecks the leader board and learns that some other candidate has scored one mark more than her and has topped the exam. Aarohi blames Akshara for lying about her rank to make her feel sad. Akshara stands stunned while Manish asks Aarohi to stop accusing Akshara for everything. Aarohi then starts blaming Akshara for Sirat’s death and leaves from there. Later, Akshara goes near a lake starts singing to feel good that’s when Abhimanyu spots her and finds her attractive.

