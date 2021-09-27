Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27 September 2021, Written Update: Sirat's courageous act

Today, Sirat and Kairav pull a prank on Kartik and make fun of him. Kartik falls into their trap and then tries to cover up things saying that the latter was aware about their prank. Manish calls Kartik as they have to attend a business conference. Later, as Kartik prepares to leave, he asks Kairav to take care of Akshara, Sirat and their soon-to-be born baby. Kartik bids adieu to Kairav and Sirat, who starts feeling restless as Kartik leaves.

Kartik attends the business conference and gets upset as the latter isn’t able to connect with Sirat due to the poor network connectivity. On the flip side, Suhasini, Gayatri and Suvarna visit the temple. After a while, Sirat goes into labour and Kairav gets tensed for Sirat. Further, Sirat stays strong and decides to visit the hospital along with Kairav as she is unable to face the pain. Sirat asks Kairav to stay calm as they will handle the situation. Sirat leaves the house with Kairav and Akshara and gets into their car to reach the hospital. Sirat faces severe pain yet she stays calm as Kairav and Akshara are along with her.

Kartik delivers the best presentation amongst everyone and impresses all the investors in the conference. Meanwhile, Sirat’s driver gets another car as he learns that their car is punctured. Finally, Kairav and Sirat reach hospital wherein the doctor examines Sirat. Ahead, the doctor informs Sirat about a premature delivery and asks Kartik to sign some legal documents before the operation.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

