Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27th April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu takes his condition back

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara he does not want to welcome her into a new life with half a heart as she's still thinking about Aarohi. He tells her that he doesn't want to see her sad so he will let Aarohi attend the wedding. Akshara gets really happy. He tells the Goenkas to cheer up for the wedding. Aarohi looks worried. Abhimanyu beats the drums and the Goenkas dance around. Everyone starts celebrating. Akshara goes to Abhimanyu and thanks him. She asks him if he wants anything in return. He tells her that he will tell it on their wedding day. Akshara gets restless. He tells her not to worry as she will find out on their wedding day.

Akshara thanks him again for letting Aarohi stay for the wedding. He tells her that he just wants to see her happy. Akshara tells Abhimanyu to go home as they have to leave for Jaipur too. Everyone scolds Aarohi. Manish asks Aarohi if she is proud of what she has done. Akshara defends Aarohi and tells everyone to go prepare for the wedding. The Birlas learn that Abhimanyu has let Aarohi stay for the wedding but restricted her entry from the hospital. Abhimanyu tells the Birlas that he has something important to tell them before Akshara enters the family. Akshara gets emotional realising that it's going to be her last few moments at the Goenkas house.

At the Birla house, Abhimanyu tells them that they should welcome Akshara happily and apologises for taking his condition back. Mahima tells Abhimanyu he always does what he wants but this time for the wedding, he should let the Birlas do what they want. Abhimanyu agrees to this. Everyone gets ready to go to Jaipur. Aarohi tells Akshara that she will look after the luggage. Abhimanyu gets excited about seeing Akshara.

