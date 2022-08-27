Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27th August 2022, Written Update: Akshara agrees to go back to India

In today’s episode, Dr. Kunal tells Akshara that she can't take her original passport to return back to India and he suggests her to get another passport. She thinks of making one more passport. Akshara gets tensed when Dr. Kunal goes missing from the house. Manjiri calls Abhimanyu and invites him for Nishtha’s birthday. He tells her that he will try to come.

Kairav suffers from Agoraphobia. He thinks everyone is blaming him for Anisha's death. Akshara comes and consoles him and then helps Kairav. She thinks Abhimanyu might understand her decision but after Dr. Kunal's condition, she was helpless and that’s why she took Kairav along. Neil calls Abhimanyu and tells him to come back home. He tells Neil that he doesn't like being back at the house and thinks of the moments with Akshara. Akshara asks Kairav why he left the house. She feeds him medicines and prays for his recovery.

He convinces her to go back to India and assures her that he will take care of himself. Maya gets upset thinking she can’t become a singer because Akshara refuses to go back to India. Akshara comes and tells Dr. Kunal and Maya that she's ready to go back to Jaipur. The Birlas ask Nishtha to cut the cake but she waits for Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu surprises the Birlas by coming.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26th August 2022, Written Update: Akshara sees Abhimanyu