Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27th July 2022, Written Update: Akshara determined to find Dr. Kunal

In today’s episode, Akshara tells Abhimanyu that she kept her career aside to focus on his health. She tells Abhimanyu that she will practice new singing styles, keep warm water for her throat and take care of him. He hugs her. Suwarna says we should tell Kairav to talk to Anisha. Kairav comes. Manish tells him that he's not trying to pressurise him to get married but there is an age of marriage. Kairav says he's not clear about Anisha and his relationship.

Anand says he found a doctor whose success rate is 100 percent and his name is Dr Kunal Khera but he's not taking any cases. Akshara tells them that maybe Abhimanyu’s case will make him come back and asks him to fix a meeting with a god doctor at least. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that Anand has fixed a meeting with a well-known surgeon today at 9pm. The doctor checks Abhimanyu's reports. He asks the doctor how much his nerve damage is. The doctor tells him 70 percent and the recovery chances are 40 percent. Abhi asks him what are the surgery risks.

The doctor tells him it's 90 percent. Everyone gets shocked. Abhimanyu thanks the doctor and gets up. Akshara sees Abhimanyu crying and thinks she will find Kunal Khera. Kairav thinks of Manish and Suwarna's words and texts Anisha asking her for some clarity about their relationship. Akshara searches for Dr. Kunal on the net and finds nothing. She wonders how she will find him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 26th July 2022, Written Update: Akshara refuses to work