Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27th May 2022, Written Update: Akshara receives the offer letter

In today’s episode, Neil tells Abhimanyu that he respects Manjiri and him a lot. They hug and Neil leaves. Akshara calls Abhimanyu and tells him he won't believe what happened. He asks her if someone misbehaved with her. She tells him that she will come home and tell him everything. Abhimanyu talks to a doctor about Akshara’s work. Akshara comes home and sees Abhimanyu and both of them show the offer letters. Everyone congratulates Akshara for getting a job. Suwarna says they should all be independent.

Parth asks her how will she work in 2 hospitals. They discuss which hospital she needs to go to. Abhimanyu throws the letter and goes. Shefali tells that Abhimanyu should not have decided for her. Akshara tells he's just looking out for her and leaves. Akshara goes to Abhimanyu and tells him that their tastes are different thus their choices will also be different. She tells him whatever he chooses will be her decision and turns to leave.

Abhimanyu stops her and gives her the offer letter. She smiles and runs to hug him. Akshara says Manjiri must have come and she goes and congratulates her. Akshara tells her she didn't know Manjiri had a dream too. She tells her that her dreams are old but Akshara tells her that dreams can always be revived. Harsh suddenly yells for tea and Manjiri runs.

