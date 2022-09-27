Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27th September 2022, Written Update: Parth decides to tell the truth

In today’s episode, Mahima asks Harsh why is he supporting Akshara and gets angry on him. Akhilesh tells the Goenkas that Akshara sacrificed so much for the sake of love but Abhimanyu didn’t even understand that and tells that Abhimanyu only knows to get angry. He tells that Abhimanyu needs to understand as Kairav and Manish are in jail. Shefali tells that whatever Akshara did was out of love and tells that no one nowadays does such things but Akshara did it. Akshara tells them that she didn’t do this for Abhimanyu‘a apology or praise so she doesn’t need anything and leaves.

Abhimanyu also goes to his room and they both think that they’re right from their perspectives and cry. Shefali tells that the day Akshara and Abhimanyu will reunite it will be retold as a classic love story. Neil calls Akshara and tells her that he’s proud of her but asks her to return back home. She tells him that Abhimanyu only doesn’t want her so she won’t come and asks him to respect her decision. He agrees.