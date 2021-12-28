Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28 December 2021, Written Update: Aarohi fails to find the photograph

In today’s episode Akshara leaves when she sees that her family members have entered the venue. Abhimanyu gets upset and decides to stop Akshara as he wants the latter to be with him for Christmas celebration. Harshvardhan requests Aarohi to find the photograph before anyone else gets hold of it. Abhimanyu finally finds the photograph and keeps it with himself without informing anyone in his family. Akshara steps out of the venue and meets one the intern from the hospital and tries to convince him to join the music therapy session. Abhimanyu finds Akshara talking to the intern and understands that she is uncomfortable spending time in the party.

Later, Harshvardhan gets furious on Aarohi for not destroying the photograph when the latter found it in the hamper room. Everyone at the venue enjoy with kids and Manjiri thanks the Goenka family for attending their party. Manish tells Manjiri that he was convinced to attend the party when he got to know that Abhimanyu had important surgeries lined up and thus the wedding date was changed. Harshvardhan apologises to Akshara as she was blamed for every misunderstanding.

Furthermore, Aarohi asks Akshara to accompany her as Manjiri wants the former to select a wedding ring. Akshara informs Aarohi that she will seek permission from Manish before coming with her and will only join if he permits. Back in the Birla house, Manjiri and others feel excited as Abhimanyu will start a new chapter in his life. Aarohi and Akshara visit the hospital wherein Abhimanyu requests the latter to sing a song to keep a serious patient awake until he completes the surgery.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

