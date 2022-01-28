Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu’s drastic step

In today's episode, Abhimanyu says to Harsh that he never loved his wife Manjiri, so he will not understand his love for Akshara. Abhimanyu mails his resignation to Harsh and says he will start his grandfather's old clinic again. Harsh feels unwell while Manjiri tries to stop Abhimanyu from leaving the house. Mahima convinces him to stay by saying that she is like her mother and understands that Manjiri will get hurt if he goes. She says they will talk and sort it out.

On the other hand, Aarohi asks Manish to punish Akshara for snatching her fiance. She asks that can Akshara leave Abhimanyu to protect her family's honour. Akshara explains to the Goenka family that she hid the truth because she did not want to lose Aarohi. She says she started liking Abhimanyu the first time she saw him at the resort but stepped back because his alliance formed with Aarohi. Akshara says she tried to unite Aarohi and Abhimanyu, but the latter does not want it. Aarohi again blames her for eloping, to which Manish shouts at them to shut up and have some shame. He warns Akshara not to call Abhimanyu.

Abhimanyu helps Manjiri make laddus since her hand pains. Manjiri says he needs to be patient with Akshara. She says things are messed up right now, and Akshara loves her family, so she needs some time to convince them. Later, Abhimanyu thanks Neil for letting him know the fact and hugs him.

Akshara cries in her room for hurting her family and decides to start a new beginning from the next day. She sees old pictures of Kartik and Naira and misses them. Aarohi cries, in her room, thinking she has lost her dream and self-respect. She says she will never forgive Akshara. Abhimanyu charges his phone and eagerly waits for Akshara’s call. Akshara tries to call Abhimanyu in the morning but gets scared of Manish.

