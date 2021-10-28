Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28 October 2021, Written Update: Abhimanyu takes a stand and fulfills his duty

In today's episode, Akshara continues to sing while Abhimanyu decides to follow the melodious voice and looks for Akshara. Later, Abhimanyu finds Akshara’s bracelet, but in the meantime, Harshvardhan calls the latter to the hospital. Abhimanyu reaches the hospital and disguises as ‘Yamraj’ and motivates a little boy who is scared for his operation. Harshvardhan tells Abhimanyu that he needs to examine the Health Minister's daughter Ruby, as she is very important for them. Abhimanyu firmly defends his integrity and refuses to examine Health Minister's daughter over a child in distress.

Harshvardhan gets angry on Abhimanyu and warns him to be thrown out of the hospital. Abhimanyu tells his father that he will never dare to throw him out as he is very important for his business. Further, Akshara gets back home, while Manish tells her to ignore Aarohi as she is very arrogant. Akshara refuses to give upon Aarohi and later learns that Kairav lied to her and called her back home using Aarohi’s name. Vansh makes Akshara remember about her interview at the NGO. Akshara refuses to go to the NGO and all the family members tells her not to mix the personal and professional life. Suhasini motivates Akshara and decides to accompany her for the interview.

Moving on, Akshara gives her interview at the NGO and tries to convince Mahima by telling her that music therapy can cure patients. Mahima gets angry on Akshara for her idea and tells her that being a rich brat, she will never understand the actual pain of the people. Akshara gets a panic attack after Mahima insults her and Suhasini decides to admit her at the Birla hospital. Meanwhile, Aarohi looks at Abhimanyu’s profile and finds him attractive. She then decides to meet him.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

