Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28 September 2021, Written Update: Kartik races to the hospital

In today’s episode, the doctor tells Sirat that the chance for a normal operation is very low as it is a premature delivery. The doctor also adds that in case of a C-section operation, they need the permission of Kartik as he has the final authority. Kairav asks the doctor to start the operation as waiting for their family members can be fatal. Later, Kairav prays to god and wishes for everything to be normal as soon as possible. Meanwhile, Kairav tries calling Kartik but fails to contact him.

On the flip side, Kartik gives the best presentation amongst everyone. Manish praises Kartik to be the best among all the young businessmen. Akhilesh tells Kartik to accompany them for their next meeting in Jaipur. Kartik refuses and tells that he wants to be with Sirat until she delivers a healthy baby. Meanwhile, Sirat falls unconscious and the doctor worries for her. Finally, Kartik calls Kairav and learns about Sirat's condition. Kartik races to the hospital and in the meantime informs his family to reach the hospital urgently. Kartik tries to cheer up Sirat over the call, while Kairav takes care of Akshara.

Furthermore, Kartik and his family reach the hospital. The doctor informs them about a cesarean delivery as the normal delivery can cause harm to Sirat. Kartik meets Sirat in the operation theatre and asks her to stay strong. Later, the doctor carries out the operation, while the whole Goenka family prays for Sirat and the newborn. Sirat gives birth to a baby girl and everyone is happy.

