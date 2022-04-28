Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28th April 2022, Written Update: Goenkas and Birlas reach Jaipur

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells Akshara he's happy that they are getting married. They give flying kisses through the video call. Dadi tells her to apply alta to her feet as it is auspicious but Aarohi drops it. Akshara tells her it's okay as there is still some left in the bowl. Dadi tells Suwarna that the ritual didn't go well. Aarohi worries. Akshara makes everyone calm and dances. Everyone reaches the resort. Kairav looks worried thinking about the luggage.

Everyone worries as they can’t find Akshara and Abhimanyu. They finally come and tell them they were at the market. Reem comes in and welcomes everyone. Akshara tells Abhimanyu that the place where they first met and the resort seem similar. Reem asks the ladies to welcome both sides of the family. The ladies start beating up the men. Dadi tells them this is a rasam and it is done to ward off bad sight. Later, both the families get an amazing welcome from the resort’s staff. Akshara goes to Kairav but he gets a call and leaves. She thinks brothers don't even get to enjoy their sister's marriage and have to take all the responsibility.

Mahima and Harsh complain about the ritual where they were beaten up. Anand tells them to forget about it. Abhimanyu swims in the pool. A girl sees him and smiles. The girl acts as if she's drowning but he ignores her and just throws a towel. He tells Akshara no one can drown in 3 ft water. Akshara smiles and thanks to him for not looking at anyone else. He tells her that he has the best and doesn't care about anything else. He pulls her into the water and they play.

