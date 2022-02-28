Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28th February 2022, Written Update: Manish’s condition for the marriage

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu asks Manish to come in. Harsh asks him what’s he doing here. Manish tells he wants to talk to Abhimanyu in private. Akshara wonders where Manish is and Kairav suggests to go check the CCTV footage. Abhimanyu asks everyone to leave so he can talk to Manish and texts and informs Akshara that Manish is with him. Harsh feels restless thinking about what they might be talking about. Abhimanyu checks his pulse and tells it’s normal and asks him to not stress. Manish tells he really loves his family and has come to talk about Akshara. Abhimanyu tells he knows.

Manish tells he had a wrong impression about Abhimanyu and he was very quick to judge him but now has realised that he was wrong. He tells he wants Akshara and him to get married and Abhimanyu gets shocked and asks him if he means it. Manish tells yes and Abhimanyu gets emotional and hugs him. The servant tells Harsh that Manish and Abhimanyu are hugging each other. Harsh tells he wants to know what’s happening. Manjiri and Parth ask him to calm down. Harsh says how can he hug Manish. Anand tells him to calm down as Manish is weak and the hospital reputation will go down.

Manish tells he has a condition for them to get married and that is after all the rituals, Akshara and Abhimanyu should stay separate as she shouldn’t stay in his house as he can’t see her sad. He tells Akshara can visit for festivals but can’t stay as Harsh will never accept her truly and there will be fights in the family. Abhimanyu gets shocked and Harsh asks if he agrees. Abhimanyu tells him that he is ready to do anything for Akshara but he can’t leave the house as Manjiri will be alone. Kairav and Akshara come and ask what happened.

