Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28th July 2022, Written Update: Akshara wins the auditions

In today’s episode, Akshara sees Abhimanyu crying and thinks that she will find Dr. Kunal no matter what and convince him to do Abhimanyu’s surgery. Later, Abhimanyu takes Akshara somewhere and she wonders where have they come from as it doesn’t look like Dr. Shashi’s physiotherapy clinic. She opens the door and gets shocked to see the auditions going on. He encourages her to give the audition and not back out because of him. They go inside and she gets surprised to see everyone there. She waits for Kunal's call.

Akshara gets called on stage. She gets a call and thinks it's from Kunal but it turns out to be a promotional call. Akshara goes and sings and everyone gets mesmerised by her voice. Aarohi gets jealous and convinces the crowd that Akshara bribed the judges. The host announces Akshara as the winner but the people question her about her win and ask if she cheated to win. Abhimanyu asks them not to accuse Akshara and to stop surrounding them. Aarohi grins looking at that. The press covers it as Abhimanyu is frustrated because of his nerve damage.

Anand and Mahima accuse Abhimanyu of arguing with the media and ruining their reputation. He tells them that he just took a stand for his wife. Akshara decides to find Kunal. She convinces Abhimanyu to give theory classes till he's back to normal. He agrees and goes to teach but he hears the students laughing at his video and telling that with his physical health, his mental health is also going down. Akshara and Harsh worry looking at that.

