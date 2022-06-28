Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28th June 2022, Written Update: Akshara accepts Mahima’s offer

In today’s episode, Dadi tells Akshara that she has a lot of time to get to know Abhimanyu properly and tells that fights keep happening in relationships. She tells that no one else can repair it except themselves. Manish tells Dadi is right and Suwarna tells that Akshara is the only one who has the right to make a decision about her relationship. Kairav tells they can tell their opinions as well. Manish asks him not to impose his opinions on her and confuse her. Later, Abhimanyu sees Rohan talking to Akshara over call and gets angry at him. He yells at him for talking to Akshara and Rohan starts crying and gives the phone to him and tells him to sort out whatever he has with Akshara as he keeps getting stuck between the two and leaves.

Akshara tells Abhimanyu that one of the patient who’s a kid was crying and that’s why he called her so she can console him. Abhimanyu tells he didn’t know and feels bad. She tells him that whatever he sees isn’t the truth. He tells he doesn’t know what’s the truth anymore. Rohan comes and asks for his phone as he has his duty reminders set there.

Mahima tells that Mr. Bijoria and the boy was impressed by Akshara’s music therapy and tells that even Mr. Bijoria wants to open a music department for Akshara. Anand tells he opposes the idea. Mahima comes to Goenkas’ house and asks Akshara to rejoin. She refuses. Later, Abhimanyu gets to know about the offer and tells the Birlas that it’s bad to use Akshara because of their loss. Akshara comes and tells she has accepted the offer.

