Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28th March 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu and Akshara’s engagement

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu hires a private detective and asks him to find out about Manjiri’s accident. Aarohi overhears them. Anupama calls Anuj and asks him not to worry about her as she’s having fun with Akshara and Abhimanyu. Anuj tells her that even they’ll marry like them. Anupama asks him if he’s serious and gets happy. Harsh overhears her and wonders how is she getting married at her age. Kairav asks Aarohi to come out and they both see her car out. The detective tells he found it in an abandoned place and tells maybe someone had stolen it. Kairav thanks him and Aarohi panics.

Abhimanyu tells Manjiri wished for Akshara to sing her new song. Akshara songs and Anupama dances on the song. Abhimanyu compliments Anupama’s dance and tells he really liked her dance video. Harsh tells people are making fun of her and if they get to know she’s with them then they’ll be humiliated. Anupama tells she’ll leave as she doesn’t want to spoil the special day. Abhimanyu stops her and tells Harsh that there’s no age for love. Harsh tells everything has a right age. Anupama tells she got married at the right age but then got cheated and asks him what’s the use. She tells love has no age and there’s nothing wrong as she and Anuj love each other. Akshara asks Anupama to marry grandly as she has a right to love.

Then, they all dance together happily. Kairav and Vansh confess to everyone that they lost the rings. Anupama shows a pouch and asks if it’s the same rings. Kairav says yes and Anupama tells gate wanted her to attend this function as the pouch got into her bag by mistake. Akshara and Abhimanyu exchange rings. Then, Anupama thanks everyone for having her and leaves. Manjiri smiles looking at Akshara and Abhimanyu.

Also Read: Anupamaa and Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Special Episode, 26 March 2022, Written Update: Anupama meets Akshara