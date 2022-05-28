Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28th May 2022, Written Update: Harsh hurts Neil’s emotions

In today’s episode, Rohan tells Abhimanyu that Rahmani's son, Rudra is asking for a follow-up. He tells Rohan to refer Rudra to another hospital. Aarohi gets angry. She thinks Abhimanyu is insecure since Rudra offered her a job and that’s why he has now restricted his entry into the hospital. Neil tells Harsh that he signed the papers because the staff told him that since he's a Birla he could also sign the papers. Harsh tells him that he maybe in the family but not by blood. He tells him to know his place and not act more than that.

Neil walks away hurt and Manjiri stands teary-eyed. Akshara consoles Neil and he tells her not to tell Abhimanyu. She tries to cheer him up. Akshara bumps into Manjiri and tells her that she has an idea about the adoption. Manjiri tells her to stay away from her personal life. Akshara senses that Manjiri is hiding something. Akshara gets a call from Aarohi and she tells Akshara that she is angry at Abhimanyu for interfering with her life and tells her about Rudra.

Akshara tries to make her understand that Abhimanyu did it only with good intentions. Aarohi gets irritated. Akshara sees Abhimanyu's childhood picture. She recalls a picture on the adoption papers and wonders what Abhimanyu is doing with Manjiri instead of Neil in the photo.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

