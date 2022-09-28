Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28th September 2022, Written Update: Parth gets angry at Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu comes home and asks Parth what he wants to tell that he called him so fast. Parth looks at the pen drive and then Harsh and Neil bring Anand home and Mahima asks what happened and gives him water. Harsh tells that Akhilesh and Anand had a fight because he was trying to prevent Anand from performing the surgery as he was drunk and then the argument got heated. Mahima tells its Goenka's fault. Abhimanyu asks Anand why is he torturing himself and tells that he always thought of him as his mentor but he shouldn’t have gone to perform surgery when he was drunk.

Mahima plays the fight’s video and Abhimanyu asks her to shut it. She tells that he can’t even see the video but Anand has to go through it. She asks what will they do if the video goes viral and tells that the Goenkas started the mess. Abhimanyu asks her to stop blaming the Goenkas. Mahima asks Abhimanyu why is he defending them and Parth asks him not to be great all the time. Abhimanyu goes to explain but then Parth asks him to stop blaming Anand and asks him to stop siding with the Goenkas and leaves.