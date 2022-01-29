Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29 January 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu to convince Akshara's family

In today's episode, Manish ignores Akshara and leaves the place. Akshara stops Manish and asks him to listen to her. Manish tells Akshara that he has already asked her to allow him some time to think. Aarohi overhears Manish and Akshara's conversation and believes Akshara is attempting to influence Manish.

At Birla House, Anand informs Harsh about the Sankranti events at Shekhawat's house. Harsh agrees to attend the function. Mahima tells Anand and Harsh not to discuss charity and public relations initiatives since Abhimanyu would become enraged again. Manjiri asks Abhimanyu if Akshara has called. Abhimanyu waits for Akshara’s call.

Akshara calls Abhimanyu and stays silent. Abhimanyu understands Akshara's plight. He remembers Aarohi's words about Akshara and rushes to visit her. Aarohi tells Akshara that Manish is ignoring her and no one is talking to her because of her. Akshara asks Aarohi not to blame her alone, as she is equally responsible.

Abhimanyu meets Kairav and asks why Aarohi continues to blame Akshara for her mother's death. He adds that he doesn't want to bother Akshara. Kairav refuses to tell Abhimanyu about Sirat's death. Aarohi accuses Akshara of Sirat's death again. Abhimanyu convinces Kairav to reveal Akshara's past. Kairav reveals to Abhimanyu the truth about Sirat’s past. He goes on to say that Aarohi hasn't forgiven Akshara for the incident yet. Kairav asks Abhimanyu to leave.

Abhimanyu stands teary-eyed, hearing Akshara’s past. He decides to meet Akshara. Abhimanyu further thinks he can’t trouble Akshara anymore. Akshara gets restless and runs out of the house. She bumps into Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu vows to fulfil Akshara's wish for their family's relationship approval. The duo spend quality time.

We have seen this episode on the channel's OTT platform.

