Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29 November 2021, Written Update: Akshara to surprise Abhimanyu

Today we see that Akshara visits the Birla hospital and apologises to Manjiri for making Abhimanyu upset with her actions. Neel gets overwhelmed as he learns that Akshara has decided to stay for back Abhimanyu and thanks her. Akshara starts the preparations for Abhimanyu’s birthday and gets excited to see him happy. Manjiri asks Akshara to stay away from Harshvardhan as he is very angry on her for making Abhimanyu upset and leaving him alone at the time he needed her the most. Meanwhile, Harshvardhan finds Manjiri and Neel decorating the walls and the ceilings and asks them the reason behind it.

Manjiri informs Harshvardhan that is for Abhimanyu’s birthday and they want to make it special for him. Harshvardhan opposes the idea of decorating the hospital as Abhimanyu comes there to work. Neel talks to Harshvardhan and convinces him for supporting their idea as they have planned many things for Abhimanyu. Harshvardhan was about to spot Akshara but Neel gets there in time and saves her. Ahead, Aarohi constantly calls Abhimanyu and tells him that she is going to join his team as an intern and is very excited to work with him.

Abhimanyu finally receives the call after a while and tells Aarohi to be on time if she is interested to work with him. Aarohi accepts every condition and decides to make Abhimanyu feel proud with the help of her work. Moving on, Akshara visits Abhimanyu’s room and put a happy birthday note on his watch when he is asleep. Abhimanyu gets surprised to see the note and starts thinking about who might have done this. The next day, Abhimanyu seeks blessings of his family and waits for Akshara’s message.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

