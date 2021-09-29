Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29 September 2021, Written Update: Sirat’s grand welcome by Goenkas

Today we see that, Goenkas celebrate the newborn baby, while Kairav congratulates Kartik. Kairav worries about Sirat as the doctor does not reveal anything about her health. Suhasini prays to god for the good health of the mother and the newborn. Further, the doctor reveals that the baby is a fighter as she has survived against all odds. Kartik asks the doctor about Sirat, who informs Kartik that Sirat has become weak and has lost her consciousness after the delivery.

Kartik gets worried as the fear of losing his child and Sirat makes him restless. Suvarna motivates Kartik and tells him that the baby is a fighter just like her mother. Meanwhile, Manish motivates Kartik and tells him to stay strong as he has to take care of Kairav and the little Akshara.

Furthermore, Sirat gains her consciousness and asks for her baby. Kartik informs Sirat that the baby has been kept into surveillance for some time due to the premature delivery. Sirat gets tensed as Kartik's words make her restless. Later, Sirat thanks Kairav and gives him all the credit for saving their lives.

Goenkas decide to welcome Sirat and the baby in a grand way. Later that day, Sirat gets back home and feels blessed as all the family members decorate the house and take care of Sirat and her daughter. Ahead, Kartik asks everyone to close their eyes and reveals the name of his daughter in a unique way. Kartik asks his family to participate in the activity through which everyone will get to know the name of the new family member. Finally, Kartik reveals the name wherein all the family members get overwhelmed as they learn that ’Aarohi' is the name of the newborn.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 28 September 2021, Written Update: Kartik races to the hospital