Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29th August 2022, Written Update: Mahima misses Anisha

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu talks about his trip to Manjiri and Neil. Mahima calls the police to enquire about Kairav. Anand gifts a car to Nishtha. Abhimanyu decides to teach her driving. Mahima says her loss is too much to overcome. She tells that Harsh is separated from Manjiri and Abhimanyu but he can still see them but she can't even see her daughter.

Manjiri tells Mahima not to ruin Nishtha’s birthday by bringing up the past. Akshara feeds cake to Kairav. Kairav is seen running a gift shop. Akshara writes a message on a card and gives it to the customer. The customer asks her if she's missing someone and Akshara just smiles. Kairav watches everything. Shefali asks Abhimanyu to come with her to Jaipur to do the surgery for her boss. He tells her that he will let her know.

Later, Abhimanyu gets angry at Mahima and tells her that he doesn't know where Akshara and Kairav are. Manjiri tells Abhimanyu that she hates Akshara for leaving him but Abhimanyu defends her. Kairav gets into a nightmare and gets scared. He panics and Akshara helps him to calm down and breathe. She tells that she can’t leave him at this stage. He tells her not to worry and asks her to go back to India as she deserves it.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 27th August 2022, Written Update: Akshara agrees to go back to India