Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29th July 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu plans Akshara’s birthday

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu goes inside and conducts the class and leaves. Akshara comes in and gets angry at the students and tells them that it's easy to make fun but it's tough to reach Abhimanyu’s level and leaves. Harsh looks on. Akshara sees Abhimanyu asking a person who is a specialist in Unani medicines for his nerve damage. She thinks she has to find Dr. Kunal. Abhimanyu calls everyone and tells that it's Akshara’s birthday tomorrow and tells them his plan.

Abhimanyu says he will only bake the cake and that it should be the best birthday. Kairav gets a call from Abhi. He tells everyone about Akshara’s birthday plan. Everyone gets happy. Arohi looks on. Kairav says he wants to fulfil Akshara’s wish and tells that like Naira, Akshara can also teach the kids at the NGO. Aarohi thinks of sopping Abhimanyu’s plans for Akshara’s birthday. Abhimanyu decides to learn a song for Akshara and asks Parth for his help.

Parth teaches him how to play the guitar but Abhimanyu’s hand pains. Manjiri puts pain relief spray and tells them that love has more strength. Akshara comes there and tells them that she's going to meet her music teacher. Abhimanyu agrees. Aarohi comes there and tells she came to surprise her with Suwarna’s kachoris. Akshara tells her she's going to meet Sandeep Guru ji and asks her to give the kachoris inside. She leaves praying to meet Dr. Kunal Khera.

