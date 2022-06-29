Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29th June 2022, Written Update: Mahima to make Parth the chairman

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu asks Akshara if it was her decision to take up the job. She tells it was her own decision and thinks that she had her own reasons to join the hospital. Later, Abhimanyu goes and puts Akshara’s name plate on her desk. She comes and thanks him. He says it’s fine and then informs her that her hair has glue in it. She gets shocked and asks him to remove it as he had promised to take care of her hair. He asks her when did he say this and she tells that he had promised when they went to the temple. He tells that he had just promised to take care of her lehenga. She asks him if her hair isn’t important.

He tells he understands the importance as even his hair is important to him. He removes the glue from her hair and cleans it. She holds him and then hugs him saying she loves him a lot. He tells even he loves her a lot. Parth tells Manjiri that Mahima called him saying it’s urgent so he will go the hospital. Harsh wonders what happened and calls someone and asks him to find out. He replies that he’ll let him know. Later, Mr. Bijoria comes and invites Akshara and Abhimanyu to the charity event and congratulates Akshara on the opening of the music department.

Akshara and Abhimanyu bump into each other in the cafeteria and wonder how to ask the other to come to the event. Rohan comes and calls them saying Mahima called them. They both go and Mahima tells that she wants Parth to become the chairman of the hospital. Parth gets shocked and tells he won’t as he doesn’t want this responsibility. Mahima and Anand insist on him but Abhimanyu asks him to relax as he won’t be forced into it. Akshara agrees but Mahima gets angry.

