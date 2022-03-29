Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29th March 2022, Written Update: Birlas join Goenkas for Holi celebration

Today’s episode begins with Suhasini thanking God for blessing Abhimanyu and Akshara with the engagement. She prays to God to shower blessings for the wedding to be just the same tranquil. Neil pacifies Suhasini that all functions shall take place smoothly. Manish invites Birlas to join in the festivities of Holi. Harsh informs Goenkas that they play Holi differently and dislike colors. Akhilesh whispers to Manish Birlas are very boring. Suhasini says even if Birlas don’t play Holi, Goenkas shall need to visit them with shagun as it is the ritual.

Anand asks them to come all clean as he has invited some surgeons at home. Akshara thinks Birlas don’t play Holi and at the same time, Abhimanyu thinks Goenkas play Holi. They both get paranoid. At night, Arohi dreams about the accident and trembles in sleep. Akshara wakes up Arohi. Arohi urges Akshara not to tell anybody about that incident. Back at Birlas, Abhimanyu wonders what Akshara will think once she learns how he plays Holi. Neil asks Abhimanyu to sleep but Abhimanyu gets restless thinking about the festival. Ananda tells Harsh that Abhimanyu is happy as Manjiri shall return soon. Goenkas visit Birlas the next day all clad in colors.



Anand, Harsh, and Mahima stand stunned seeing Goenkas. Harsh tells Manish that he asked them not to come all dipped in colors and drenched in water. Manish calls Harsh a plain khichdi and in return, Manish addresses Harsh as a green enthu cutlet. Meanwhile, Abhimanyu makes a dashing entry sliding in the mud. Akshara feels gratified back at home that Abhimanyu doesn’t like Holi. Goenkas inform Abhimanyu that the girl doesn’t visit her in-laws during the ritual. Abhimanyu’s plan to make Akshara smitten fails. Goenkas and Birlas enjoy Holi in mud. Even Harsh joins them. Arohi checks Abhimanyu’s phone to find any evidence of the accident. Abhimanyu calls Akshara to come for Holi. Akshara refuses.

