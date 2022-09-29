Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 29th September 2022, Written Update: Akshara comes to help Abhimanyu

In today’s episode, Parth looks at the fight video and then texts Akhilesh saying he won’t spare him for what he did. Akhilesh asks him if he’s threatening him. Abhimanyu decides to go see Manjiri after talking to Rohan. Mahima gets a message and she gets shocked. The officers come and tell Abhimanyu that they want to talk about the protocols of this hospital. One of the men says that they’ll have to seal the hospital until the inquiry goes on. Abhimanyu asks them not to do that.

The Goenkas also see the fight video on news and get shocked. Akshara thinks she needs to go save the hospital and Abhimanyu. Mahima also learns about the video going viral and wonders what will happen. The man asks Abhimanyu to get out of the hospital. Abhimanyu tells that he can’t do this as he needs to tend to the patients. The man asks him to get out and locks the gate. Abhimanyu tells him that he is doing wrong as there are a lot of patients and even his mother is there. Harsh and the rest of them come. Harsh asks them not to worry. Parth wonders if Akhilesh did this to take revenge. Abhimanyu asks who is with Manjiri and Rohan assures him that the government doctors are there.