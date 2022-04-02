Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2nd April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu questions Akshara about the accident

In today’s episode, Harsh watched his and Akshara’s hilarious argument video and gets angry and asks how can she call him ‘Harshu’. Abhimanyu tells him that they both were drunk and leaves to go call Akshara. She apologises to him for getting drunk and causing drama and he assures her that it’s all fine. He wonders if he should ask her about the accident she kept murmuring about. Harsh gets angry and asks how can Akshara talk to him like that and Anand asks him to calm down as they were both drunk.

Akshara asks Abhimanyu what and all did she do and he tells she was very funny and cute and she thanks him for tolerating her. She wonders if she should tell him about that accident and he thinks if he asks her about it she might not like it. Then, Akshara gives him a flying kiss and cuts the call and thinks his reaction would be unexpected. He wonders if Aarohi and Akshara are hiding something from him. Later, Abhimanyu dreams of Akshara telling him about the accident and wakes up shocked.

Next morning, Akshara’s family teases her for talking to Harsh like that and she apologises and says she didn’t drink intentionally. Aarohi asks her not to tell anything about the accident to Abhimanyu. At the hospital, Akshara asks Abhimanyu if Harsh is upset with her and he asks her to chill. He asks her about the accident and she says she and Aarohi met with a small accident. He asks her why didn’t she tell him and she says she didn’t want him to worry. They both hug and Akshara thinks she can’t tell the entire truth to him.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1st April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu confronts Aarohi