Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2nd August 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu sings for Akshara

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tells he wants to hug Akshara and that everyone loves her so much but he’s the lucky one who gets to be with her. He tells that no matter what his love will be with her forever. She tells him that even he will be there with her forever. He expresses his love and she thinks that she needs to get Kunal to do Abhimanyu’s surgery. Abhimanyu then shows the cake to her and asks her how is it. She tells that it’s really good. Parth asks her if she’s joking.

Everyone laughs and Akshara assures Abhimanyu that she will not give up on her passion for music and he gets happy. She cuts the cake and receives gifts from everyone. Anand gives her Harsh’s envelope and she gets emotional seeing that he sent a letter for her. Everyone insists Abhimanyu reveal what he’s gifting Akshara. He tells that he’s gifting her a hoodie so that Akshara can have some alone time with herself to calm and ground herself as she’s so busy fulfilling others’ needs. Manish tells that it’s a very thoughtful gift. Neil says what if in that process Akshara hides herself from Abhimanyu and he replies that won’t happen.

Akshara makes a wish that Abhimanyu’s hand should become fine. Neil tells that it’s time for a family photo and Anand texts Harsh and tells that he misses him. Harsh sees the family photo and misses the Birlas. Abhimanyu tries to play the guitar and sing a song for Akshara and she gets emotional. His hands start paining and she worries for him and asks him not to hurt his hand more. She sings with him and they both look at each other happily.

