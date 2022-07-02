Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2nd July 2022, Written Update: Sanjay misbehaves with Akshara

In today’s episode, Akshara smiles looking at Abhimanyu sleeping and takes a selfie with him. She reflects that she has such a good-looking husband and thanks God for the same. She thinks of telling him how much he means to her after he wakes up. She looks at a girl admiring Abhimanyu and asks her to leave. The girl doesn’t care but Akshara shows her mangalsutra and gets angry. The girl leaves and Akshara thinks a lot of girls eye her husband. Rohan comes and tells Akshara that a patient named Sanjay is waiting for her.

She goes and starts her therapy. She asks what happened. He tells that his girlfriend broke up with him but then he saw her and came here thinking she can help him. She asks him to go to a psychiatrist. He holds her hand and tries to get close with her but Abhimanyu comes and slaps him. Akshara calls the guards and they take Sanjay out. He asks her if she’s fine and she says that she is. He goes to change and thinks he will sort everything out with her. Akshara thinks there won’t be anything else except love in their relationship.

Later, a few people come in injured, and say that they were in an accident. Sanjay also sneaks in and takes medical tools and goes to find Akshara. Abhimanyu and Akshara meet each other and look at each other. Sanjay comes to attack Akshara but Abhimanyu rescues her and asks her to go to the side. Sanjay lights the gas cylinder and there’s a blast. Everyone comes to rescue the mob stuck there. Akshara is also trapped in the fire. They save everyone but Abhimanyu fails to see Akshara. He asks Neil where Akshara is and he replies that she was with him there.

