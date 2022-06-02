Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2nd June 2022, Written Update: Akshara notices Harsh and Manjiri’s nervousness

In today’s episode, Anand tells that the new ward should be named after Mahima’s mother as it’s her land. Harsh tells him that they built it. Abhimanyu comes and asks them why did they call him. Harsh asks him if he even remembers what tomorrow is. He tells its foundation day. Anand asks him to come with him to check the arrangements. Next morning, at the breakfast table everyone discuss the plans for the foundation day celebration. Harsh tells that he doesn’t want anything to go wrong as it’s a really good day for them. Abhimanyu tells even Manjiri will accompany them. Harsh asks what’s the need. He tells him that she’s his mother and tells it’s a function and not a conference.

Neil reads out the guest list. Manjiri and Harsh both get nervous listening to the name Dr. Avni Rathod. Harsh yells at him to not room his mood by reading out the name of a person who’s dead. Manjiri goes to the kitchen and cries. Akshara sees Harsh and Manjiri looking at each other worried and wonders what’s wrong. Abhimanyu comes and hugs her from behind. She asks him to let her go as this isn’t their bedroom. He tells he doesn’t care and sees Neil upset and asks what’s wrong. He tells he’s just worried about the function and Abhimanyu asks him to calm down as everything will go well.

The Goenkas ask Kairav to go and wish Abhimanyu and not prolong their fight. Kairav agrees. Later at the hospital, Akshara sees the report kept and overhears the nurses saying Manjiri wanted the reports. Akshara wonders if she should take the reports but then recalls Abhimanyu asking her not to interfere in the house matters and leaves. Aarohi comes and takes the report.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 1st June 2022, Written Update: Birlas against Parth’s decision