Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2nd May 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu & Akshara’s Haldi ceremony begins

In today’s episode, Akshara asks Abhimanyu to let her go. He asks her to promise him she wont go anywhere alone. She promises him that and tells him his name will always be with her. He gets happy. Both the Goenkas and the Birlas celebrate Abhimanyu's and Akshara's haldi in a joyous way. Manjiri gets emotional applying the haldi on Abhimanyu. Aarohi starts the Haldi ritual for Akshara.

The Goenkas apply haldi on Akshara. Harsh goes to apply haldi on Abhimanyu. He lets him apply it. Manjiri and Harsh get extremely happy. Meanwhile, Aarohi dreams about her haldi. In reality, she gets jealous seeing everyone surrounding and dancing for Akshara. Manjiri asks Neil to call someone from the Goenkas to take the haldi. Aarohi comes over. They get shocked seeing her. Suhasini gets worried thinking Abhimanyu might get angry seeing Aarohi. Suwarna asks her not to worry. Aarohi tells Manjiri the bride's sister is supposed to take the haldi bowl so she came. Abhimanyu tells Neil to go with her in case she messes with the haldi. Manjiri gives the bowl to Arohi and just as Abhimanyu predicted she was about to drop the bowl. Neel decides to take the bowl to Akshara. The Goenkas complete the ritual.

Later, Akshara sees the pool girl in Abhimanyu's selfie and decides to confront her. Shefali introduces Sunidhi and Nidhi to Abhimanyu and tells him they are vloggers to cover the function. Akshara comes and yells at them for trying to get close to Abhimanyu. Abhimanyu laughs looking at Akshara's jealousy. Mahima thinks what's the use of having separate ceremonies if Akshara has already seen Abhimanyu. The Goenkas go behind Akshara. Suhasini tells Abhimanyu didn't see Akshara as she has a veil on. Both the families dance. Later on, Suhasini asks Aarohi to keep the jewelry with Akshara's bridal outfit. Neil looks for Akshara. He gets to know from Aarohi that Akshara's bridal outfit is missing.

This episode has been watched on the channel’s OTT platform.

Also Read: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 30th April 2022, Written Update: Abhimanyu saves Akshara