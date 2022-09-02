Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 2nd September 2022, Written Update: Akshara goes to Udaipur

In today’s episode, Akshara looks at Shivansh’s toy and feels special. She presses it and it says “I love you” and she smiles. Dr. Kunal comes and asks Akshara to sing. She tells that she won’t sing in a temple and he tells her that they have no other option as all the fans are waiting beside Maya. She agrees to sing. Abhimanyu sees a part of Akshara’s bracelet stuck on Shivansh’s clothes. He takes it and looks at it and feels like there’s something. Abhimanyu turns to pray and Akshara sings. He doesn’t listen to her.

After that, Akshara meets Kairav who is sitting and eating chocolates. He tells that she should meet Abhimanyu. She recalls how she can’t meet him until the contract has finished. She thanks Kairav for coming. Abhimanyu looks at the bracelet and he also feels special. Akshara smiles thinking about Shivansh. Abhimanyu looks at Shivansh and asks him if he knows whose bracelet is it because he is feeling something every time he looks at it or holds it. He asks him if it is Akshara’s. Shefali comes and asks Abhimanyu to meet her boss and go ahead with the surgery soon. He agrees.

Akshara goes to Udaipur and thinks that she can at least see Abhimanyu if she can’t meet him. She goes and stands outside Birla House and recalls all the moments spent with Abhimanyu and gets emotional. She sees Manjiri and hides. She cries and thinks that Abhimanyu is not in the house and prays to get the chance to see him again. Abhimanyu meets Shefali’s boss and they talk about the surgery. He tells Abhimanyu to come to Mauritius for a music event and Abhimanyu tells he despises music. He asks him to think about it and Abhimanyu tells he will.

