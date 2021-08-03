Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3 August 2021, Written Update: A fresh start for Sirat

In the previous episode, we saw that Sirat leaves the Goenka mansion without informing anyone. Kartik is upset about Sirat’s absence. In today’s episode, we see that Kartik is in London, where he is still disturbed and finds it difficult to forget Sirat, even six months after she left. Mauri appears in Kartik’s dream asking if he informed Sirat about her last wish. Kartik tells her that she left before he could even talk to her. While Kartik is busy expanding his business in London, Naksh tells him to be careful as they have already faced huge losses.

On the other hand, Sirat has started a new life in Dalhousie, where she has changed her name to Simran, and is working in a flower shop. Sirat has left her old personality behind and has adapted Dalhousie as her new home. The shop owners are impressed by Sirat as they find her different from other people of her age.

After a while, a goon tries to harass Sirat and the shop owner calls the cops. Soon the cops reveal Sirat’s original identity, and tell everyone that she was charged for her husband’s death. After hearing this, the shop owners fire Sirat. However, after a few seconds, Sirat gets back to reality, and thanks god, as it was just her imagination.

Later, the shop owner asks Sirat to order some flowers from their suppliers abroad and gives Sirat their contact number. The receptionist receives the call and further redirects it to the concerned person. As the call is received, Sirat is shocked to hear Kartik’s voice on the other end.

Will this call reuunite Kartik and Sirat? Stay tuned to find out