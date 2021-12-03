Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3 December 2021, Written Update: Harshvardhan blames Akshara

In today’s episode, Akshara gets upset as she learns that the Birlas do not want her to help Abhimanyu as they are still angry on her for rejecting him. Manish consoles Akshara and tells her that he trusts her and is sure that Abhimanyu is innocent and thus he will help her in every situation. Elsewhere, Shefali tries to interview Abhimanyu to present his side in front of the world. Parth stops Shefali and tells her to leave the Birla house as he feels that she has no other objective than gaining popularity for her own news channel. Back in the Goenka house, Akshara apologises to Manish as she did not inform him about the planning of Abhimanyu’s birthday.

Manish forgives Akshara for everything and tells her to be confident whenever she speaks the truth. Later, Manish and Akshara decide to meet the Birlas so that they can talk to Harshvardhan about Abhimanyu’s innocence. Manjiri on the other hand tries to convince everyone saying that Akshara is the only one eye witness who can reveal the truth and asks Harshvardhan to seek her help for the betterment of their families reputation. Harshvardhan gets convinced by Manjiri’s words and decides to visit Akshara’s house but Abhimanyu stops them saying that he does not want to take any favors from the members of the Goenka family.

In the meantime, Akshara enters the Birla mansion while Harshvardhan starts blaming her for spoiling Abhimanyu’s life. Manish gets shocked to face such allegations from Harshvardhan and asks Akshara to think before helping Abhimanyu as his family feels that she is responsible for all the mess. After a while, Manish starts leaving Abhimanyu’s house while Harshvardhan tells Akshara to join him as they don’t require any help from them. Furthermore, Abhimanyu confronts Harshvardhan for his behaviour and follows Akshara till their house. Moving on, Abhimanyu apologises to Manish and Akshara for his father's rude behaviour.

We have seen this episode on channel’s OTT platform.

