Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, 3 February 2022, Written Update: Aarohi and Akshara start afresh

In today’s episode, Abhimanyu tries to help Manish but he refuses to take his help and walks off. Abhimanyu asks a man to help Manish with his car. Later, Manish and Abhimanyu visit the Goenka House. Akshara sees them together and wonders maybe Manish’s car broke down. She asks Abhimanyu what happened and he tells her that he was just trying to get in Manish’s good books. Akshara says its very funny and he asks her about resignation. Akshara informs him that she resigned already and they both say they’ll miss each other. Akshara asks him if he’s fine as he seems to behave differently. Abhimanyu assures her that he’s fine and recalls about Anisha.

Akshara tells him that something good might happen soon and he leaves. Manish gets to know that Akshara resigned. Aarohi comes and Manish asks if she also resigned. She tells him that she has no reason to as she didn’t do anything wrong and informs him that working in Birla Hospital is her passion. Akshara then tells that it’s true. Abhimanyu tries to tell Manjiri about Anisha but isn’t able to and informs her about him meeting Manish. He prays that everything goes well.

Aarohi tells Akshara that they should start afresh and Akshara is happy and they both hug each other and clear their differences. Then, Akshara tells Abhimanyu that she and Aarohi finally patched up and gives him a flying kiss. Neil says he can’t believe that Aarohi wants to start afresh and Abhimanyu agrees and tells him that they should be alert as even he doubts her intentions. Then, Anisha calls Abhimanyu.

